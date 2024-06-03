Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $310,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $81.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

