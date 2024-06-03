Persimmon Plc (PSMMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.9677 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Persimmon Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $37.22 on Monday. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61.
Persimmon Company Profile
