PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PJT stock opened at $106.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.44. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PJT Partners

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.