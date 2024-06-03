PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,906 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.2% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,707,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 564,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Atkore by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATKR shares. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $152.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.72. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. Atkore’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.98%.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,065 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

