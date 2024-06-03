Polymath Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.64 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 53.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Polymath has a market capitalization of $91.64 million and $10,932.61 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0991 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00121110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008584 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

