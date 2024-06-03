Prom Price Reaches $10.89 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Prom has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $198.81 million and $4.49 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $10.89 or 0.00015779 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,103.90 or 1.00090779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00112207 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.83146493 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $4,034,560.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

