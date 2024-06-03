PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.64.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PTC

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in PTC by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $176.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day moving average of $176.65. PTC has a one year low of $131.45 and a one year high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.