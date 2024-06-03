Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProPetro in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PUMP. Barclays increased their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.09. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

