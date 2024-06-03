Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Cut by Zacks Research

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN opened at $55.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

