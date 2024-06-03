Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Imperial Oil in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.8 %

IMO opened at $70.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $44.98 and a 12-month high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 51,449 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 44.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

