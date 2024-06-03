Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Cut by Zacks Research

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $9.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.53. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $40.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $10.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $11.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $39.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $11.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $12.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $44.52 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTD. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,257.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,404.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,338.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,244.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

