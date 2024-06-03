Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PNR)

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $81.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. Pentair has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

