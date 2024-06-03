Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SWX)

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Southwest Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $77.59 on Monday. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 852,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Gas news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

