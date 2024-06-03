Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Reduced by Analyst

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hemisphere Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Hemisphere Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.42 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Energy had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 42.36%.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hemisphere Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

HME stock opened at C$1.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$163.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Hemisphere Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.48.

About Hemisphere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.