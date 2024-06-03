Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.85.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $275.94 on Monday. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.11 and a 200-day moving average of $229.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.