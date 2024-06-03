Rathbones Group PLC Sells 734 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $43.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

