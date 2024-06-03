Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trinity Biotech plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trinity Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Trinity Biotech’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
TRIB stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
