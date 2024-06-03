Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Shares of RY stock opened at $109.27 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $109.47. The company has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

