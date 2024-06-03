Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Robert Half accounts for approximately 5.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Robert Half were worth $17,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 440.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the third quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE RHI opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.68 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.