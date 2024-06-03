Schlumberger Limited (SLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on July 11th

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Schlumberger has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of SLB opened at $45.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLB
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Carl Icahn Takes Major Position in Caesars Entertainment
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Best Buy Could Break Out of Its Channel Shortly
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Unusual Trading Volume Could Bring Breakouts in These 3 Names
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.