Semtech (SMTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Semtech has set its Q1 guidance at $(0.04)-$0.04 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at -0.040-0.040 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 125.70%. On average, analysts expect Semtech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Semtech Price Performance

Semtech stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. Semtech has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $42.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Mark Lin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

