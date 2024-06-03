ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 916,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 480,103 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 2.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $647,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $662.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $735.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $526.11 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

