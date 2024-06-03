Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (SHZHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on July 5th

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Down 1.0 %
SHZHY stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.47.
