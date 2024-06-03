Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Rises By 6.5%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,427,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 2,280,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ANCTF opened at $57.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

