Short Interest in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Declines By 13.5%

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,400 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CBIZ by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in CBIZ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $75.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.91.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

