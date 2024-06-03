Short Interest in Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Rises By 6.9%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,076,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 1,007,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 512.8 days.

Ceres Power Price Performance

CPWHF opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

