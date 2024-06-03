Short Interest in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Declines By 13.3%

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FISI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Financial Institutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Shares of FISI stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.48 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Further Reading

