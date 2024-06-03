Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Increases By 18.1%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,220,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,550,000 after buying an additional 300,068 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 216,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

