Short Interest in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Increases By 7.8%

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IperionX stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPX opened at $15.65 on Monday. IperionX has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50.

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

