Short Interest in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Increases By 17.2%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 581,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPAL Fuels

In related news, Director Scott V. Dols bought 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott V. Dols bought 11,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP raised its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPAL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

Shares of OPAL stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $833.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.53.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

