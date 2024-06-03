Short Interest in RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Increases By 7.2%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AMYZF stock opened at C$0.11 on Monday. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

