Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SVCO. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SVCO opened at $18.27 on Monday. Silvaco Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

