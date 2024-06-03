SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Increases Dividend to $3.27 Per Share

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 3.27 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.20.

SilverSun Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of SSNT opened at $18.59 on Monday. SilverSun Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 million, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

In other news, CEO Mark Meller sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $115,521.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 79,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,419 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

