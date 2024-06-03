SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Increases Dividend to $3.27 Per Share

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 3.27 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.20.
SilverSun Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of SSNT opened at $18.59 on Monday. SilverSun Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 million, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.
SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.
Insider Buying and Selling at SilverSun Technologies
About SilverSun Technologies
SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SilverSun Technologies
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- ZIM Shipping Stock Forecast, Earnings Triggers a Buy
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Hims & Hers Health Soars on Generic GLP-1 Rollout Plans
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Despite Bad Headlines, Boeing Still Wins Billion Dollar Contracts
Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.