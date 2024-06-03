SOLVE Price Hits $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $13.09 million and approximately $198,759.73 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001686 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

