Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,753 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 104,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 608,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

