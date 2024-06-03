SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Cut by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $215.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.42 and a 200-day moving average of $198.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.