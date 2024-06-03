Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.60

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.60 and last traded at $59.60, with a volume of 2075234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Stericycle Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

