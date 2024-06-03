Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,013 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
