Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,013 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.