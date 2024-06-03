Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 14,855 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 15,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 43,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

