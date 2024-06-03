Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Shares of LW opened at $88.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

