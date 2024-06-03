Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 877 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $116.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.22 and a 200-day moving average of $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $119.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on APO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.