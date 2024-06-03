Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 97 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,884,325 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $211.18 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

