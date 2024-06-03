Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

