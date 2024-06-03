Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $92.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $88.14. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

