Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,880 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $82.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

