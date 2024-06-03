Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $81.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

