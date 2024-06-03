Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $55.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $57.48.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

