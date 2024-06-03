Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Dover by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Dover by 11.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $183.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.18. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $188.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dover

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.