Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21,025.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731,697 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 88.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after purchasing an additional 274,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.9 %

CMI opened at $281.73 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

