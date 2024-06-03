Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,456,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after buying an additional 206,337 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,436,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,004,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $89.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.